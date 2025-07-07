Mizoram, Odisha, MP, Jharkhand, TN, Manipur register wins on Day 5 of Sub Junior Women National Championship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 7 : The fifth day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium saw Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand secure victories in their Division 'A' fixtures while Manipur Hockey emerged victorious in Division 'B' fixtures.

In the first Division 'A' clash of the day, Hockey Mizoram defeated the Hockey Association of Bihar, 11-0. Leading Hockey Mizoram, Vanlalrinhlui (9', 24', 25', 29', 33', 37') was unstoppable as she accounted for six goals, including the opener. Esther Lalremruati (35', 58', 60') also netted a second-half hat-trick after C Lalruatsiami (11') and K Vanlalpeki (15') chipped in with first-quarter goals to set the tone for a comprehensive victory.

Another Division 'A' clash saw Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Punjab, 3-1. Sweety Kujur (15',30', 59') scored three goals to give Odisha the victory. Meanwhile, Navjot Kaur (54') gave Punjab brief hope with a late goal, but it was in vain, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh, 12-0, in an afternoon Division 'A' clash. Nausheen Naz (8', 9', 17', 44', 44', 53', 58') was the star for Madhya Pradesh with a tally of seven goals. Sajeda Begum (11') and Hirva Purohit (14') also registered early goals before contributions from Sudipta Kindo (26'), Keshar Bhabar (48') and Aqsa Khan (57') completed a comfortable victory.

The last Division 'A' encounter of the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-0. Sewani Kerketta's (18', 28') brace put Jharkhand in a strong position before half-time. Sugan Sanga (44') then added a third goal followed by a late goal from Pushpa Manjhi (53') to wrap up the win.

In Division 'B', Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Bengal shared points following a goalless draw.

Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 4-2. Jerina Chongtham (8') gave Manipur the lead followed by a brace from Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (37', 57') and a late goal from Charoibam Juli Devi (60'). For Hockey Uttarakhand, Captain Mansi Katariya continued her form with a consolation brace (31', 49').

