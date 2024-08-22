Naveen Patnaik meets Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey team

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 22 : Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met the Indian hockey men's team which won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

Taking to X, Naveen Patnaik, under whose leadership the Odisha government sponsored the Indian hockey team, said that hockey is not only a sport but also a "way of life" in Odisha.

"Immense pleasure meeting victorious #IndianHockey Team after winning coveted bronze medal in #ParisOlympics2024. Hockey is not just a sport; it is a way of life in #Odisha. We always share a special bond with this beautiful game. May the team continue its winning momentum and bring more glory for the nation and the state," Patnaik said in a post on X.

Players gifted Patnaik a signed jersey during the meeting.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday felicitated the Indian men's hockey team at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas. Additionally, each player on the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals.

India finished in the 71st place in the Paris Olympics medals tally. The United States was on the top place with 126 medals.

