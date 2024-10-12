New Hockey India League franchise UP Rudras unveiled

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12 : The newest franchise for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL), UP Rudras was unveiled on Saturday.

Yadu Sports, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Yadu International Limited (YIL) and owned by Dr Raghavpat Singhania and Madhavkrishna Singhania, promoters of JK Cement Limited, own the team. In a statement, they said, "Yadu Sports, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Yadu International Limited (YIL) and owned by Dr Raghavpat Singhania and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, promoters of JK Cement Limited, are proud to unveil their new team's name and logo for the upcoming Hockey India League. The Lucknow-based HIL team will be known as UP Rudras, with Dutchman Paul van Ass as Chief Coach."

The Team Logo is a blend of heritage and modernity, drawing inspiration from the group colors and paying homage to our roots. The 'Y' in the ball symbolizes Yadu Sports, a tribute to the founder, Yadupati Singhania. The logo embodies the spirit of unity and strength, reflecting the collective energy of the 11 Rudras and the determination of our players to bring their unique skills to the field.

"Just like the 11 Rudras that bring different energies together, our 11 players on the turf will bring each of their unique abilities and skills. We have gone for the name UP Rudras for our team. The group is celebrating 140 years, and we believe this is our chance to give back to a state which has given us hockey legends like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu. We are committed to building a thriving sports ecosystem, and through our investment in the Hockey India League, we aim to elevate the popularity of hockey while focusing on grassroots development. In addition to the team identity, we are also delighted to welcome Paul, Cedric and the entire coaching staff to the Rudras," said Madhavkrishna Singhania, co-founder of Yadu Sports.

UP Rudras, announced the appointment of Olympic-winning coach Paul van Ass, the Chief Coach for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League. The talismanic Dutchman, who recently guided the Netherlands Women's Team to Olympic glory, comes with an extensive and decorated resume as a hockey coach, having led both national teams and franchises to glory. With vast coaching experience and being no stranger to Indian hockey, Paul will work closely with Thomas Tichelman (Co-Coach) and Cedric D'Souza (Technical Director).

Paul van Ass, a veteran in the field of hockey, expressed his enthusiasm for stepping into the new coaching role. He explained how India possesses incredible hockey talent and how the HIL will provide tremendous opportunity for growth of the sport as well as the players.

"India has an incredible pool of hockey talent and that was evident with their performance at the recently concluded Paris Olympics. I am excited and grateful to be part of UP Rudras and together with the management of Yadu Sports, we are looking forward to working closely with the players to not only develop their skills but also to foster a winning mentality within the team. Our goal is to create an environment where young talents can thrive and make their mark on the national and international stage. We plan to develop a comprehensive training program that equips players to handle the pressures of competitive play and come out victorious," said Paul van Ass, Chief Coach - UP Rudras.

"I am absolutely delighted to take on the role of Technical Director, which marks a new chapter in my journey. For Indians, hockey is more than just a sportit is a deep-seated emotion. It's exciting to witness the Hockey India League's resurgence in such a dynamic way. I'm honored to be a part of Yadu Sports' UP Rudras, working alongside Paul van Ass and Thomas Tichelman. With their impressive track records, including leading the Netherlands Women's Team to Olympic success, Paul and Thomas bring invaluable expertise to our side. Our goal is not only to win titles but to develop and showcase the best talent on the field," said Cedric on his appointment as the Technical Director.

"I am extremely thrilled to be a part of the coaching staff of UP Rudras for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League. Both Paul and I really respect Cedric's experience both in India and globally and together with him and our devoted support staff at Rudras we look forward to continue our good work that we did in the Olympics. The Hockey India League is more than just a tournament; it will provide a platform for fresh talent to emerge and shine, while also giving a platform for established players to rub shoulders with the world's best players. We want to create a team that performs not just in this league but also elevates the game of Hockey no matter what the stage is," said Thomas Tichelman, the co-coach of UP Rudras.

Paul, Cedric and Thomas will be extensively involved in the upcoming auctions on October 13th and 14th, with a focus on securing a versatile mix of players that bring experience, enthusiasm, and potential to the team.

HIL is set to return this year, as announced officially on Friday after a long break of seven years. The HIL 2024-25 will be held from the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025, in a window sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH). The tournament will witness the participation of 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams.

