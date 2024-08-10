Next target is World Cup: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

New Delhi [India], August 10 : After securing a bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, India's Men's Hockey team forward, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, discussed the team's future plans on Saturday.

"There was no fear; we had prepared for the last four years. We listened to stories of the golden era, wondering if we could emulate or even surpass it. Now, the next target is the World Cup," Lalit Kumar stated.

His remarks highlight the team's meticulous preparation, driven by a desire to match or exceed the achievements of the past.

With the World Cup as their next goal, the team remains focused on achieving even greater success.

"We played good hockey at the Olympics. We played as a team and never gave up," the Indian forward emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India, SAI, and TOPS for providing top-notch facilities.

"I want to thank the Government of India, SAI, and TOPS for providing us with the best facilities," he noted.

Following their bronze medal triumph, the Indian Men's Hockey team arrived at New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning.

Earlier, on Thursday, a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's stellar saves secured India's bronze medal with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, coming from behind after being down 0-1 in the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his final game for India, was overcome with emotion as the rest of the team joined him to celebrate this historic moment in Indian hockey.

India has now won consecutive bronze medals in hockey for the first time since the 1972 Munich Games.

Under coach Craig Fulton, India made history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Harmanpreet Singh's goals (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory for India. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the lone scorer.

India has had an edge in their Olympic head-to-head record against Spain, winning seven out of their ten encounters.

Emotions ran high as India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played his final international game. Hockey India had already honored him with the title of 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' before the bronze medal match.

With chants of 'India' echoing throughout the stadium, India sought to break down Spain's defense from the start of the first quarter.

India had their first chance in the bronze medal match when Hardik sent the ball to Sukhjeet, who narrowly missed the goalpost.

Spain's Jose Maria Basterra led the attack, keeping the Indian defense on their toes. In the ninth minute, he forced a save from Sreejesh at the near post.

India posed tough questions to Spain's defense, but the Spanish team effectively countered each attack, leading to a goalless first quarter.

The game opened up in the second quarter after Manpreet tackled Gerard Clapes inside the D, resulting in a penalty stroke for Spain. Spanish captain Marc Miralles converted the opportunity with a top-corner finish.

With a 1-0 lead, Spain continued to dominate India in the second quarter. Basterra had a chance to double Spain's lead but failed to capitalize on two penalty corners.

India had another chance when Jarmanpreet trapped an aerial ball and passed it to Lalit, who saw his attempt saved. Spain responded, but Lacalle narrowly missed extending their lead.

India punished Spain for their missed opportunities, equalizing before the second quarter ended. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner with his trademark drag flick, bringing the score to 1-1.

India took the lead early in the third quarter with another penalty corner, which Harmanpreet once again converted to make it 2-1. Two minutes later, he had another goal-scoring opportunity but was unable to convert.

Spain suffered a setback when Bonastre was injured and taken off the field. In the final minute of the third quarter, Spain thought they had equalized, but the goal was disallowed due to a handball by Marc Recasens.

In the final quarter, Spain continued to press for an equalizer, but India's defense held firm.

As the game neared its climax, chants of "India Jeetega" echoed through the stadium. With Indian fans making their presence felt, Spain's attempts to break through India's defense proved futile.

In the final 40 seconds, Spain was awarded a last-gasp penalty corner, giving them a chance to equalize, but Sreejesh made a flying save to secure the bronze medal for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor