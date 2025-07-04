"Not received any clearance": HI president Dilip Tirkey on Pakistan men's hockey team travelling to India

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Former captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey confirmed that the board hasn't received any clearance from the government about the Pakistan men's hockey team travelling to India for the Asia Cup and Junior Hockey World Cup, which are set to be held in the nation later this year.

There is uncertainty over Pakistan's men's hockey team's participation in the tournaments after the cross-border tension between India and Pakistan escalated in May earlier this year. India will host the Asia Cup from August 29 to September 7 at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. The Men's Junior Hockey World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Tamil Nadu.

Tirkey addressed the ongoing reports about Pakistan travelling to India and participating in the tournament and told ANI, "We have seen many tournaments, and whenever there is a match between India and Pakistan, the whole world likes to watch it. Two tournaments that we are going to host, Pakistan is going to participate in both. However, till now, we have not received any clearance; once we get it, we will move forward accordingly."

Pakistan's men's hockey team toured India for the Hockey World Cup in 2018. Apart from Pakistan, India will host Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Oman and Chinese Taipei in the next month's Asia Cup. Meanwhile, in the Junior Hockey World Cup, India and Pakistan have been drafted in Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland.

While the Pakistan hockey team is travelling to India, it remains to be seen if their men's cricket team will cross the border for the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India, the official host of the tournament, later this year.

In February this year, the Indian team didn't travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and played all their matches at a neutral venue in Dubai. It was also confirmed that the hybrid model will be adopted for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor