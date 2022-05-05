Odisha beat Kerala in Sub Junior Men National C'ship

Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Arunachal registered thumping wins over their respective opponents on the opening day of HI Sub Junior Men National Championship here on Wednesday.

In the tournament opener, the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a comprehensive 14-0 win over Kerala Hockey in Pool E. Irengbam Rohit Singh (21', 32', 58) and Aryan Xess (37', 44', 52') slammed a hattrick each, while Sanjit Tirkey (10', 41'), and Yojin Minz (30', 47') struck a brace each for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Abhishek Topno (25'), Ricky Tonjam (34'), Captain Arbin Topno (55') and Pritam Ekka (60') also registered their names on the scoresheet to round off an impressive victory

In the second Pool E match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Mizoram 13-0. Captain Metta Sai Kumar (4', 34', 37', 45') starred with four goals, while Venkat Nadiminti Akhil (22', 27', 46') bagged a hat-trick. Dodium Subramanyam Hemanth Kumar (6', 33') netted twice whereas Yeturi Pavan Kumar (25'), Thallapaka Vijay Kumar (29'), Vemulareddy Balaji (44') and Kotte Charan Kumar (60') were the other goal scorers for the winning side.

In Pool G matches, Hockey Bihar outplayed Telangana Hockey 18-0, while Hockey Arunachal defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-2.

In the first match of Pool G, Captain Aman Kumar (15', 20', 25', 37', 40', 41', 47') struck as many as seven goals, Atit Kumar (26', 59', 60') slammed a hat-trick and Ravikant Kumar (30', 34') scored a brace. Ankit Kumar (24'), Nandlal Shah (35'), Amrendra Kumar Singh (45'), Shanu Lama (46'), Ranjan Kumar (48') and Mohammad Sameer (56') were the other goal-getters for Hockey Bihar.

In the last match of the day, Sahajpreet Singh (12', 23', 33') struck a hattrick, while Anil Balihar (24', 41') and Sachin (55') scored the other goals for Hockey Arunachal. Captain Rajveer Singh (14', 18') scored both the goals for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

