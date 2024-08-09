Odisha CM Majhi announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for each player following India's bronze medal triumph in Paris

Paris [France], August 9 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for each player in the squad.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

At a press conference, CM Majhi announced that a reward of Rs 10 lakhs has been allocated for the staff of the Indian men's hockey team. He also stated that Odisha's Amit Rohidas will be rewarded Rs 4 crore.

"Indian Hockey team defeated Spain and won the bronze medal, the upcoming generation will remember this victory... I congratulate Amit Rohidas and all the other players for their performance, and I also announce that Rs 15 lakhs will be given to all the players and Rs 10 lakhs to the staff... Amit Rohidas will be given Rs 4 crore...," CM Majhi said.

Meanwhile, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian men's hockey team after their bronze medal triumph at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Formed Odisha CM congratulated Harmanpreet Singh-led side for beating Spain in the bronze medal match in Paris.

"Many many congratulations to the Indian team from all of us in Odisha and the whole of India, we are so proud of you. Very very well done," Naveen Patnaik said over the phone call.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

