Odisha CM Mohan Majhi felicitates Indian hockey team for Olympic performance

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 21 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday felicitated the Indian men's hockey team at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for their bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics.

At the Paris Olympics, India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

Speaking to the reporters, skipper Harmanpreet Singh said that they always get love from the people of Odisha. He added that the Odisha government is supporting them a lot.

"I am very happy. Whenever we come to Odisha we get so much love. This time we are getting even more love... There are very good arrangements here. The grounds here are very good, the government is supporting us a lot," Harmanpreet said.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas. Additionally, each player on the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

