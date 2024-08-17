Odisha CM Mohan Majhi felicitates star hockey player Amit Rohidas after bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 17 : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday felicitated star hockey player Amit Rohidas at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

India secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics held recently.

While honouring Rohidas' contribution to the Indian hockey team, the Chief Minister praised the 31-year-old, calling him a great pride of Odisha.

CM Majhi also lauded Rohidas as an inspiration to the youth and reaffirmed the Odisha government's commitment to supporting hockey. He also mentioned that sponsorship for the Indian hockey team from Odisha will continue until 2036.

Rohidas presented the CM with an Olympic jersey and a mascot as gifts. CM Majhi added that the jersey, signed by all the players of the Indian team, will inspire all the hockey players in Odisha.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Rohidas. Additionally, each player on the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

Earlier this month, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

