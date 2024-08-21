Odisha Dy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at Paris 2024

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 21 : Odisha Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

At the Paris Olympics, India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

Speaking to ANI, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that in future the Indian men's hockey team will surely win the gold medal at the Olympics.

"I want to congratulate all the players of the Indian men's Hockey team and the coach also...They won the Bronze medal after years and I am sure that in future they will win gold...," Odisha Deputy CM said.

Earlier, the Odisha government announced a cash reward of Rs 4 crore for Amit Rohidas. Additionally, each player on the Indian hockey team will receive Rs 15 lakh, while the support staff will be awarded Rs 10 lakh each.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.

India finished in the 71st place on the Paris Olympics medals tally, while, the United States of America ended in top place with a total of 126 medals.

