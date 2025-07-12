Odisha, Jharkhand storm into Division A final at Sub Junior Women National Championship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 : As the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 - Division 'A' reaches its final stage, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand won their respective semi-final matches on Saturday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, to storm into the final.

In the first semi-final match, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana 1-0. Sudipa Baa (45') proved to be a difference maker in the game as she surpassed the strong defence of Hockey Haryana and netted the only goal for Hockey Association of Odisha to confirm their berth in the Final.

In the second semi-final match, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 1-0. Jirn Soy Munda (26) shone bright after scoring the deciding goal of the match and paving the way for Hockey Jharkhand in the final to compete against Hockey Association of Odisha for the title.

Earlier in the tournament, the Hockey Association of Odisha delivered a dominant display, brushing aside the Hockey Association of Bihar with a 5-0 victory. Ashika Samad (10') opened the scoring through a penalty corner, followed by field goals from Priyanka Minz (14') and Eleena Burh (26') in the first half. The onslaught continued in the second half as Gita Lakra (33') converted another penalty corner, and Sweety Kujur (37') added a field goal to seal an emphatic win.

On the other hand, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh played out a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time. Nousheen Naz (33') put Madhya Pradesh in front, but Jharkhand's Sugan Sanga (44') responded by converting a penalty corner to level the scores. The deadlock persisted, sending the match into a tense shootout.

In the shootout, Jharkhand edged past Madhya Pradesh 5-4, with successful conversions from Ankita Lakra, Shruti Kumari, Sugan Sanga, Pushpa Manjhi, and Sewani Kerketta. Madhya Pradesh converted four of their five attempts through Nousheen Naz, Priyanshi Kshetre, Nammi Geethasri, and Keshar Bhabar, but a crucial miss by Tanvi proved costly.

