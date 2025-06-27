Odisha, Tamil Nadu crowned champions of First Hockey India Masters Cup 2025

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 : Hockey Association of Odisha (Women) and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (Men) were crowned champions of the first Hockey India Masters Cup 2025. They defeated Hockey Punjab (Women) and Hockey Maharashtra (Men) respectively, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Hockey Haryana won the bronze medal match in the women's category after defeating the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha in the men's category to finish their campaign on the podium, as per the press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Association of Odisha narrowly defeated Hockey Punjab 1-0 in the final match to become the champions. Both the teams displayed grit and commitment and remained goalless in the first-half. But it was Ranjita Beck (34') who proved her mettle once again in the tournament to take the ball past the strong defence of Hockey Punjab and scored the match-winning goal of the match to lift the trophy.

In the men's category, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Maharashtra 5-0 to lift the trophy. After both the teams playing goalless draw most of the first-half, Muthuselvan D (30'), Sudharsan S (34'), Govthaman (36'), Thamaraikannan (40') and Ramadoss V (52') scored five goals on regular intervals in the latter half of the game to clinch the title from Hockey Maharashtra.

In the Bronze medal match of the women's category, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-3 in a closely contested game. Saumya (40', 48') scored a brace for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, joined by Captain Mecklish James (5'), who also scored one goal. On the other side for Hockey Haryana, both Monorama Goswami (19', 56') and Chingshubam Sanggai Ibemhal (22', 34') scored a couple of goals each to take the game away from Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and finished their campaign on the podium with the Bronze medal.

Also, in the Bronze medal match of the men's category, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 2-1. Ravinder Singh (26') opened the goal count on the scoreboard for Hockey Chandigarh. In response, Ladhu Ekka (44') played an equaliser right before the end of the third quarter. Both teams were playing neck-to-neck, giving it their all, but it was Hockey Chandigarh who proved out to be the better one as Harvinder Singh (52') scored another one to make the difference and help his team win the bronze medal.

