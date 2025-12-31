Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse named International Event Ambassador for the 21st edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : The Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), a World Athletics Gold Label Race, set to take place on January 18, 2026, has announced Olympic Champion Andre De Grasse as the International Event Ambassador for its 21st edition.

One of the most accomplished sprinters of his generation, De Grasse brings his presence and inspiration to Asia's most prestigious marathon, reinforcing the event's global stature, according to a TMM release.

Renowned for his electrifying finishes, composure under pressure, and ability to deliver on the sport's biggest stages, Andre De Grasse is a global athletics icon whose journey continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Rising from humble beginnings, he was discovered sprinting at a local meet wearing basketball shoes and borrowed spikes, a moment that marked the beginning of an extraordinary career.

Today, De Grasse stands among the elite of world athletics, with an exceptional tally of seven Olympic medals. His breakthrough came at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where he won silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

He cemented his legacy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, winning Gold in the men's 200m, along with podium finishes in the 100m and 4x100m relay. Most recently, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, De Grasse showcased leadership and composure by anchoring Canada to Gold in the men's 4x100m relay.

Beyond the Olympic stage, De Grasse has consistently performed at the World Championships, securing six medals across five editions, including Gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, further underscoring his status as one of the defining sprinters of this era.

Off the track, Andre De Grasse remains deeply committed to creating impact beyond sport. Through the Andre De Grasse Family Foundation, he has empowered thousands of young people by expanding access to sport and education. The foundation uses athletics as a tool to nurture self-belief, discipline, and ambition, enabling the next generation to shape their own futures.

Speaking on his association with the event, Andre De Grasse said running teaches discipline, belief, and resilience - values that stay with you long after the race is over. "The Tata Mumbai Marathon embodies the power of sport to unite people, inspire courage, and encourage everyone to take the first step towards their own goals. I am honoured to be part of the 21st edition of this iconic event as the International Event Ambassador, standing alongside runners of all abilities who are driven by purpose, passion, and the joy of movement."

Vivek Singh, of Procam International, Promoters of the event, said, "Andre De Grasse's journey is a powerful reminder that greatness can emerge from the most unexpected beginnings. His achievements, humility, and commitment to giving back align seamlessly with the spirit of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. His presence at the 21st edition will further elevate the event's global standing and inspire runners across India to push their limits and realise their potential."

As the Tata Mumbai Marathon enters its 21st edition, the event continues to celebrate endurance, community, and the transformative power of sport - values that resonate deeply with Andre De Grasse's remarkable journey and enduring legacy.

