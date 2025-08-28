"Pakistan is not participating in tournament due to security reasons": Dilip Tirkey ahead of Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 28 : Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey informed every one of the reason behind the non-participation of the Pakistan and Oman Men's Hockey teams in the Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025, saying that the former have pulled out of the tournament due to security reasons and the latter have personal reasons to leave the competition.

The upcoming Asia Cup Hockey in Rajgir, Bihar, has seen some changes, with Pakistan and Oman withdrawing from the tournament. The event, scheduled from August 29 to September 7, will now welcome Bangladesh and Kazakhstan as replacements.

Pakistan, traditionally one of the biggest names in Asian hockey, will not participate, paving the way for Bangladesh to make the cut. Oman too decided against participation, with Kazakhstan taking their place in the competition.

On teams missing out from Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025, Dilip Tirkey told ANI, "The Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be held from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar. Eight teams are set to participate in the competition...This tournament is expected to be a huge success...The Bihar government is providing significant support for the tournament...Pakistan is not participating in the tournament due to security reasons, and Oman due to their personal reasons..."

The Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will feature eight top Asian nations - India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra intensity and significance to every game.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by a clash with Japan on August 31, and their final pool match against Kazakhstan on September 1.

