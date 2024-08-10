Parents encouraging kids to play hockey: India player Manpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], August 10 : With India doing well in hockey and the men's team winning back-to-back bronze medals in the Olympics, India player Manpreet Singh said parents are encouraging their kids to play hockey and it is a good trend.

Indian men's hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning after clinching bronze medal in Paris.

"We feel really good after winning back-to-back medals in the Olympics...My daughter also supported me a lot. She was cheering for me and she is a very big fan of Manu Bhaker so she may join shooting in the future. Parents in India are also encouraging their kids to play hockey which is very good...We received a lot of love from the entire nation. The golden days of hockey are back...We want to dedicate this medal to goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who played his last Olympics..." Manpreet told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

