Paris 2024: Dilip Tirkey believes India 'got a lot of chances to score a goal' in semis

Paris [France], August 7 : After India's disappointing loss against Germany in the semi-final of the men's hockey at the Paris Olympics, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that Harmanpreet Singh's side got a lot of chances to score a goal in the game.

India went down fighting against Germany as they suffered a 2-3 loss in a nerve-racking thriller.

Harmanpreet (7') and Sukhjeet Singh (36') netted a goal each for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18'), Christopher Ruehr (27'), and Marco Miltkau (54') found the back of the net for the Germans.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that India lost the match because of their own mistake and could not reach the finals. He also hoped that the players would come back after conceding a defeat in the semis.

"I wouldn't say it was a close match because we got a lot of chances to score a goal...It is due to our own mistake that we could not reach the finals. It is our bad luck...I have faith that the players will make a comeback after this match...," Dilip said.

The Indian team was quick off the blocks with their relentless attacking approach which earned them a series of penalty corners.

Harmanpreet Singh converted the fourth one in the 7th minute to give India a well-deserved lead. This goal marked his eighth in the tournament.

Germany began the second quarter strongly, matching India in the early exchanges. Within the first three minutes, they earned a penalty corner, which Gonzalo Peillat converted in the 18th minute to level the score.

Germany eventually led but India equalised, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. With the score tied, both teams intensified their attacks, frequently testing each other's defences. Despite the increased efforts, neither team could break the deadlock, and the third quarter ended with the score level at 2-2.

The fourth quarter began with Germany making swift passes and penetrating India's defence to win a penalty corner, but Sanjay made a stunning goal-line save to prevent Germany from taking the lead.

However, Germany continued their relentless attacks and finally broke through in the 54th minute when Marco Miltkau scored after receiving an assist from Teo Hinrichs on the left flank. This goal eventually proved decisive, as Germany won the match 3-2 to make it to the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor