Parmod shares inspiring journey upon India A call-up ahead of Europe tour

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Hockey India has announced the India A squad for the upcoming European tour, and among the selected players is 25-year-old Parmod, a defender from the small town of Narwana, Haryana. This marks his first time donning Indian colours in an international setting, a milestone achieved through sheer hard work and consistent domestic performances.

The India A team is scheduled to play eight matches during the tour, facing top European sides including Ireland, France, the Netherlands, England, and Belgium between July 8 and 20, as per a Hockey India press release.

Speaking about his selection, Parmod said, "I feel very good. My family is very happy. I have always wanted to represent India, so this is a big step for me."

The moment he saw his name on the squad list, Parmod picked up the phone and called his mother. "She has gone through a lot to help me achieve my dreams and has supported me at every turn," he shared.

Parmod's mother has played a crucial role in his journey. His father tragically passed away in an accident before he was born. His grandmother, who worked at a bank, played a central role in raising Parmod and his siblings in their early years. Meanwhile, his mother supported the family by working in farming, doing everything she could to give her children a better future.

It was in sixth grade that Parmod first discovered hockey. Over time, the sport opened new doors for him, including a job with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), where he also represented their hockey team. He has participated in three National Championships so far, but it was his strong performance at the 2025 Senior National Championships in Jhansi, where he represented Hockey Madhya Pradesh and helped the team secure a silver medal, that proved to be a turning point, paving his way into the national setup.

Now training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru, Parmod is making the most of his experience. "It has been going really well so far. Interacting with everyone, including players who have already been part of the camp for some time, I am gaining valuable insights," he said.

Parmod also spoke about working under India A coach Shivendra Singh. "I am learning a lot of new things, especially about structures and formations. The coach is very supportive and ensures that we understand everything well. It's fun to work on new strategies and tactics with him."

Looking ahead to the tour, Parmod is eager to hit the field. "I am very excited to play against international players. This will be a new experience for me. My aim is to perform well, give my best, and earn a place in the senior team so that I can continue representing India on the global stage."

