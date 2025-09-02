"Players feel a bit more confident after Kazakhstan match": Coach Fulton ahead of India's Super 4s clash against South Korea

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 2 : The unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team are all set to take on South Korea in the first Super 4s match tomorrow here at the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025. Dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh-led side has comfortably won their pool stage matches, having beaten China 4-3, Japan 3-2 and Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A, a release said.

South Korea enters this game with a 7-0 win against Chinese Taipei, a 1-4 loss against Malaysia, and a 5-1 win against Bangladesh.

Speaking about the upcoming tie, India's Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, as per the release, "It is nice to get through the pool phase without any injuries. Especially in a game like the one yesterday (against Kazakhstan) but two good games in the afternoon, in warm conditions, changes when we come back to play at night. The energy is really high in the team. Back-to-back wins, I think was refreshing for everyone."

"Now we are on to the next challenge in the tournament. We will have a fresh approach for this phase. We play Korea first. We scored some really good goals against Kazakhstan, leading the game from the front, that was most important," explained Fulton, as per release.

On any concerns specific to their playing style from the first three games here, he said, "We had enough training in the areas we wanted to improve; this game (against Kazakhstan) came at the right time because it gave us a lot more focus on the final third. Players are feeling a bit more confident, and have a bit more feel of working together. That was lacking, I think, in the other two games," he added,as per release.

In their second Super 4s match on 4th September, India will take on Pool B toppers Malaysia, who were the finalists of the previous edition of the Asia Cup held in Jakarta 2022. In their last Super 4s match, they play China on September 6.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, talking about the Super 4s said, as per release "All of them are tough opponents in this tournament. Although we have not played Malaysia and Korea a lot in the past one year, we did get a good game against Malaysia in practice match ahead of the tournament. We obviously played against China and know what they can bring to the table. We are fast learners, which is good. So, when we play a team twice, it is good for us. It's just about preparing well against Korea. Only focus is one game at a time."

