PM Modi, Gautam Gambhir, Mansukh Mandaviya congratulate Indian men's hockey team on Asia Cup triumph

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian men's hockey team after their emphatic 4-1 victory over defending champions South Korea in the Asia Cup 2025 final held at Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.

Goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28',45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1') and Amit Rohidas (50').

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea! This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!"

Indian cricket team head coach and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised the team's performance, posting on X, "Well done boys! Sensational!"

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya joined in to celebrate the historic victory.

Sharing his thoughts on X, he said, "Outstanding Performance! Hearty congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for defeating Korea 4-1 in the final of the Asia Cup Hockey held in Rajgir, Bihar, and winning the champion's title. You all have set an example of excellent play throughout the Asia Cup; heartfelt best wishes to everyone."

With this victory, the Indian men's hockey team not only clinched the prestigious Asia Cup title but also secured direct qualification for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.

Following the Indian men's hockey team's historic win at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, Hockey India announced INR 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.

The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017 in Dhaka.

