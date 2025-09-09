PNB felicitates hockey Olympians, Arjuna Awardees Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Monday, hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour two of India's hockey stars - Olympian and Arjuna Awardee duo Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, as per a release from PNB.

Abhishek was also recently recognised as the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025. Both players are valued employees of PNB and senior members of the PNB Hockey Team. The bank also runs a hockey academy to create a pool of hockey talent.

The ceremony was held at the PNB Corporate Office, Dwarka, Sector 10, New Delhi, where Shri Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB, felicitated the players. The programme also featured an interactive session with the two hockey champions.

Abhishek, a Paris 2024 Olympian, Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, and Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Gold Medalist, has emerged as one of India's most dynamic forwards.

Recently crowned Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025, his stellar performances continued to inspire pride in Indian hockey.

Sukhjeet a Paris 2024 Olympian, Commonwealth Games 2022 Silver Medalist, Asian Games 2022 Gold Medalist, and a back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy Gold Medalist (2023 and 2024), Sukhjeet has established himself as a dependable striker for the national team. His consistent scoring and determination were pivotal in India's Asia Cup 2025 victory.

Speaking at the felicitation, Ashok Chandra, MD and CEO, PNB, said, "PNB takes immense pride in celebrating the achievements of our hockey stars. The success of Abhishek and Sukhjeet at the Asia Cup is a testament to their talent, resilience, and dedication to the sport. Their remarkable performances have brought glory not only to Indian hockey but also to the entire PNB family. We are honoured to felicitate them and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our national game along with other sports."

