"Preparations have been intense and professional": Italy coach Andres Mondo ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 : Italy women's team coach Andres Mondo talked about the preparation of the team for their campaign opener against New Zealand on January 13 in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

The Italian team, led by co-captains Federica Carta and Sara Puglisi, arrived in Ranchi on January 4. They will begin their campaign by facing New Zealand for the first time in seven years.

Italy, are placed 19th in the FIH World Rankings and are grouped in Pool B. They will take on the USA on January 14, and then play their final Pool game against India on January 16.

Ahead of the clash, Andres talked about the preparation in a press conference, "The preparations have been good and intense and professional. Took over the team in October and since then working very hard. New Zealand as an opponent very hard and tough team and expecting hard press in the beginning and our team will like to hold the press."

"We know the rankings...we know the teams will be hard and we are prepared for that and preparing for such kinds of games. Over Home Crowd support it will not be a pressure but motivation and all the squad is happy and privileged to play in such kind of atmosphere," Andred added.

The other teams in the fray include Olympic Silver medalists Germany, former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic in Pool A.

Italy captain Puglisi Sara talked about adjusting to the new conditions and the areas they need to improve on.

"I really like the pitch... the first training was hard but we got used to the pitch. We are expecting to control the ball and then move forward. Penalty corner conversions can be a problem but we are training hard for it," Puglisi said.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

