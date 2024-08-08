"Proud moment": Mandaviya hails hockey team for winning bronze in Paris

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's superb saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya congratulated the Indian men's hockey team and hailed players for their performance in the bronze medal match.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate the Hockey Team. This is our fourth #Bronze medal (in Paris Olympics). Greetings to all our players and the team," Mandaviya said.

The Union Sports Minister also took to X and said that this win is a proud moment for the nation.

"Congratulations to the Indian Hockey Team for winning the Bronze Medal at #Paris2024 ! Your exceptional performance & teamwork have showcased the best of Indian sports. This victory is a proud moment for the nation and a testament to your dedication," Mandaviya said.

India were one goal down after the first quarter but the team showed grit and resilience.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the occasion.

Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') got India through the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

