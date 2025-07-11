Quarter-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 11 : The quarter-finals of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 unfolded in a dramatic way at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Thursday.

The day featured intense competition as Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Jharkhand secured their spots in the Semi-Finals with commanding performances and high-pressure finishes, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In the first Quarter-Final, Hockey Haryana edged out Uttar Pradesh Hockey 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter. Manjinder (9') scored the decisive goal early in the match. Despite several promising circle entries and as many as seven penalty corners, Uttar Pradesh failed to find an equaliser, thanks to Haryana's resolute defence.

The second Quarter-Final saw a dominant display from the Hockey Association of Odisha, who brushed aside the Hockey Association of Bihar with a 5-0 victory. Ashika Samad (10') opened the scoring through a penalty corner, followed by field goals from Priyanka Minz (14') and Eleena Burh (26') in the first half. The onslaught continued in the second half as Gita Lakra (33') converted another penalty corner, and Sweety Kujur (37') added a field goal to seal an emphatic win.

In the third Quarter-Final, Hockey Mizoram comfortably beat Hockey Punjab 4-0. Mizoram captain Vanlalrinhlui led from the front with a brace (19', 47'), while Lalruatsiami C (41') and Lalvenpuii (57') added one goal each to complete the rout and book Mizoram's place in the Semi-Finals.

The fourth and final Quarter-Final provided the most dramatic finish of the day as Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Madhya Pradesh played out a gripping 1-1 draw in regulation time. Nousheen Naz (33') put Madhya Pradesh in front, but Jharkhand's Sugan Sanga (44') responded by converting a penalty corner to level the scores. The deadlock persisted, sending the match into a tense shootout.

In the shootout, Jharkhand edged past Madhya Pradesh 5-4, with successful conversions from Ankita Lakra, Shruti Kumari, Sugan Sanga, Pushpa Manjhi, and Sewani Kerketta. Madhya Pradesh converted four of their five attempts through Nousheen Naz, Priyanshi Kshetre, Nammi Geethasri, and Keshar Bhabar, but a crucial miss by Tanvi proved costly.

With this, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Mizoram, and Hockey Jharkhand march into the Semi-Finals, scheduled to take place on July 12. Haryana will take on Odisha, while Mizoram will lock horns with Jharkhand in the Semi-Finals.

