Ranchi Royals register first win of Men's HIL 2025-26 season with stunning 4-1 comeback against Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12 : Ranchi Royals secured their first win of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season in spectacular fashion, defeating defending champions Shrachi Bengal Tigers 4-1. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd, the Royals staged a massive late-game comeback, scoring four times in the final six minutes to snatch all three points, as per a release.

The match started with the Bengal Tigers showing exactly why they are the defending champions. They used a high-press strategy to keep Ranchi under pressure and won their first penalty corner in just the 2nd minute, though they failed to convert. Ranchi's Sam Lane looked sharp early on, creating a chance in the 5th minute that resulted in a penalty corner, but his shot was blocked. Both goalkeepers were tested early, with Ranchi's Suraj Karkera making a vital save in the 9th minute. Despite a flurry of attacks from both sides, the first quarter ended in a scoreless deadlock.

The intensity remained high in the second quarter. In the 25th minute, the Tigers finally broke through, despite being a man down due to a green card. Abhishek fired a powerful ball toward the goal, which was expertly deflected into the net by Ketan Kushwahathe youngest player in the HIL. Ranchi pushed hard for an immediate equaliser, and captain Tom Boon nearly found one in the final seconds of the half, but Tigers' goalkeeper James Carr pulled off a brilliant save to keep the visitors 1-0 up at the break.

In the third quarter, the Tigers shifted to a more defensive five-man backline to protect their lead. Ranchi tried to play wide to create space, but the Bengal defence remained organized and stubborn. The Tigers had several opportunities to extend their lead through penalty corners, but Ranchi's defensive unit, led by Manpreet and Yashdeep, kept them at bay. By the end of the third period, the Tigers still held their 1-0 advantage, and it looked like they might see out a narrow victory.

However, the final quarter belonged entirely to the home team. The momentum shifted in the 54th minute when captain Tom Boon dispossessed a Tigers player, played a quick one-two, and fired a clinical reverse hit into the net to level the score at 1-1. The equaliser breathed new life into the Royals. Just two minutes later, veteran Mandeep Singh (56') found the back of the net to give Ranchi their first lead of the game.

The collapse of the Tigers' defence continued as Ranchi stayed on the attack. In the 58th minute, Lachlan Sharp scored to make it 3-1, effectively sealing the match. With the Tigers reeling, Tom Boon added his second goal of the night in the final minute, completing a dominant 4-1 turnaround.

Sam Lane was named Player of the Match for his tireless work in the midfield and his role in sparking the Royals' offense. The victory marks a significant turning point for Ranchi Royals as they look to build momentum in the 2025-26 season.

