Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy lift Junior Men Academy Championship title

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 30: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy clinched the title at the 3rd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, while Namdhari XI secured third place at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat on Tuesday, according to a Hockey India release.

In the final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a convincing 4-0 win over S.G.P.C Hockey Academy. Goals from Sukhpreet Singh (27'), Jarman Singh (35'), Sukhmanpreet Singh (51') and Amandeep (56') sealed the championship victory.

In the third-place match, Namdhari XI dominated Ghumanhera Risers Academy with a comprehensive 7-0 win. Bihara Singh (23', 52') and Gurdayal Singh (30', 58') scored braces, while Vikram (26'), Nikhil (41') and Sehajpreet Singh (53') added a goal each.

Earlier, the Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship - Zone A & B title on Monday. Army Boys Sports Company finished as the runner-ups, while Sail Hockey Academy finished in third place.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy secured a 2-0 win against Army Boys Sports Company in the finals. Ali Razzaq (35') and Sanmukh Singh (56') scored crucial goals for their side to help them be crowned as champions.

In the third-place match, Sail Hockey Academy secured a third-place finish after their 7-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Arun Lakra (13', 34') bagged a brace, while Bikash Kaetha (15'), Mohmad Shahid (17'), Kailash Kujur (22'), Milan Athokpam (28') and Malemnganba Akoijam (35') also got on the scoresheet for Sail Hockey Academy.

