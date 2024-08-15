Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy win 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The final day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeating Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre by 8-3 to lift the title in the Final of the men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium.

For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sumit Rajbhar (6'), Amandeep (11', 36'), Gursewak Singh (17', 26'), Inderjit Singh (38'), Arshdip Singh (43') and Arjandeep Singh (59') were the goalscorers, while Pratap Toppo (10'), Bilkan Oram (28') and Harish Singh Leitanthem (50') scored the goals for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

In the 3rd/4th place match, Namdhari XI beat SGPC Hockey Academy by 5-3. For Namdhari XI, their Captain Navraj Singh (17', 19', 31', 37', 55') scored the goals, while for SGPC Hockey Academy, Harshadeep Singh (12'), Prabhjot Singh (38') and Diljeet Singh (50') got on the scoresheet.

In the women's category final which was held earlier this week, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy by 2-2 (5-3 in shoot-out) to lift the title.

For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Prabhjot Kaur (34') and Surekha Bahala (54') scored the goals, while for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Rubby (14') and Ribka (45') scored the goals. In the shootout, Chetna Rani Das scored twice with Prabhjot Kaur, Anandita Toppo and Patel Pragya also converting their goals, while for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Namneet Kaur and Neha converted their goals.

