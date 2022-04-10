SAI defeat Bhai Behlo on Day 4 of HI Junior Women Academy National C'ship

Day four of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 saw SAI-Academy score a big 11-0 win against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in pool A.

Sujata Kujur (2'), Sushmita Panna (7', 22'), Puja Sahoo (15'), Sanjna Horo (16', 31', 60'), Prini Kandir (32'), Deepali (37', 48') and Sunelita Toppo (40') scored goals to fetch a big win for their team.

In another match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 6-0 in their pool B match. Goals were scored by Yogita Verma (10'), Hritika Singh (13,43), Priyanka Yadav (19), Soniye Kumre (30') and Bhumiksha Sahu (41') for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Meanwhile, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy gained three points after SGPC Hockey Academy forfeited their pool A match along with Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy who to gained three points after Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their pool B match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor