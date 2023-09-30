SAI Shakti crowned champions of 3rd Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 : On the final day of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Final) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, SAI Shakti defeated SAI BAL 2-0 to be crowned Champions of the competition.

In another fixture on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, 3-1, to finish third in the competition, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Meanwhile, HAR Hockey Academy and Salute Hockey won their respective matches. Chief Guest Devender Pratap Singh Tomar, Gwalior Hockey President was in attendance. Guests of Honour included Professor Vivek Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE); Paramjit Singh, Chief Coach of MPHA; and Piyush Kumar Dubey, High-Performance Director at SAI Khelo India.

In the highly anticipated Final, SAI Shakti triumphed over SAI BAL in a 2-0 victory to be crowned Champions of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 (Finals) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Monica Tirkey (8’, 37’) led the efforts for SAI Shakti, scoring two crucial goals

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat by 3-1 to secure a third-place finish in the tournament. Despite Captain Sakshi (6’) giving Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat the early lead, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy responded with goals from Gurmail Kaur (35’), Parneet Kaur (39’) and Aanchal Sahu (49’) to register their victory.

Earlier in the day, Salute Hockey Academy emerged victorious against Republican Sports Club, 2-0, in the first match of the day that determined the 7/8th place in the competition. Two goals from Pooja (22’, 50’) in the second and fourth quarters ensured victory for Salute Hockey Academy.

The following match, which determined the 5/6th place in the tournament, saw HAR Hockey Academy defeat HIM Academy by 2-1. Kirty (13’) gave HAR Hockey Academy the early lead which was followed by HIM Academy’s equaliser, scored by Ronak Parmar (37’). In the final quarter, Kaafi (50’) registered a goal to complete a hard-fought victory for HAR Hockey Academy.

