Savita credits team bonding for Haryana's Hockey India Senior Women National Championship win

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Following Hockey Haryana's title win in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship, Haryana skipper Savita Punia, who is also the national senior side captain, said that it is a good feeling to give back to her state and credited team bonding for the triumph.

Hockey Haryana defeated hosts Hockey Maharashtra in a nail biting Final, a full-time score of 1-1 meant Hockey Haryana would triumph in the shootout (3-0 penalty shootout) to win the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium Pimpri, Pune. While Deepika (26th minute) scored for Hockey Haryana in regulation time, Navneet Kaur, Usha, and Sonika scored in the shootout and their Captain Savita made three successive saves to take them to glory.

Hockey Haryana took the advantage when the leading goal-scorer of the tournament, Deepika (26th minute) converted a penalty corner to put Hockey Haryana ahead in the second quarter.

With a little over six minutes left in the game, Hockey Maharashtra found their elusive equalizer with a penalty corner conversion from Akshata Abaso Dhekale (54th minute), bringing even more excitement into the game, as per Hockey India press release.

Navneet Kaur, Usha and Sonika scored for Hockey Haryana in the shootout while Indian Women's Hockey Team and Hockey Haryana's Captain and goalkeeper Savita made three successive saves as Hockey Haryana clinched the Gold at the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship.

Speaking on her three spectacular saves in the shootout, Captain of Hockey Haryana and Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain and goalkeeper, Savita said, "Definitely there was pressure, especially when you are playing against the home team, but I focused on my process and got the outcome we wanted."

Introspecting on Hockey Haryana's performance in the match, she further added, "I think we played well but maybe our goal conversion could have been better. Full credit must go to Maharashtra which played an excellent game of hockey."

Reflecting on the tournament and emphasising her pleasure on Hockey Haryana's success, Savita further added, "It is a good feeling to represent and give back to my state. We are all very proud of the result. Coming into the tournament with so many Indian Women's Hockey Team players, I think there was a little bit of pressure on us. However, as a squad, we are all familiar with each other and have a good bond and that really helped us deliver the results."

Savita also lauded the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship. "The level of competition was quite high this year. I think every year we are witnessing the quality of the tournament get better. Beyond this, I really wanted to express my appreciation as I think the tournament was very well organised this year. As players we had everything we needed and the logistics were well-planned," she said.

