"Security concerns are unfounded": Pargat Singh on Pakistan, Oman pulling out of Asia Cup Hockey

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Reacting to Pakistan and Oman pulling out of the upcoming Asia Cup Hockey in Bihar, former India hockey captain and Congress MLA Pargat Singh dismissed the concerns raised by the two nations and said there was no such issue in India.

"There is no such issue in India, I don't think there is any such problem in our country but they have raised security concerns, indicating some fear in their minds. But there is nothing like that," Singh said.

Urging for the matter to be seen purely from a sporting perspective, he added, "If we see this from a sports angle, they should come... Sometimes Pakistan behave differently, but they themselves are responsible for it. It is not the responsibility of our government. We invited them... But they made this decision over security concerns. This is not good."

The former India skipper also reflected on the decline of Pakistan hockey, once a powerhouse of the sport.

"Pakistan Hockey was good once but if there are internal disturbances, everything gets affected. So, Pakistan was affected too. How will they improve if they don't play..." he remarked.

The Asia Cup Hockey is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia, but also the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium, Netherlands 2026. The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defence against Chinese Taipei, and hosts India facing China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

After facing China, the hosts will face Japan on August 31, and will play their final group game on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

The participating nations are divided into two pools: Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy and secure Asia's spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026.

