"Security in India is much better than in Pakistan": Bhola Nath Singh on Pakistan pulling out of Hockey Asia Cup

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 20 : With Pakistan deciding not to participate in the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar, Hockey India Secretary General and Asian Hockey Federation Vice President Bhola Nath Singh expressed his views over the decision.

"Why isn't Pakistan coming? Why are they not participating? This is not clear to us," Singh said.

"If they are citing security concerns, I can confidently say that security and all the arrangements in India are much better than in Pakistan," he added.

Singh, however, stressed that India's focus remains on successfully hosting the tournament and extending a warm welcome to all participating teams.

"Who is coming and who is not coming, we don't care about that. Whoever has qualified, whoever is coming, we welcome everyone to India," he noted.

Calling the Hockey Asia Cup a "very important tournament," Singh highlighted Hockey India's priority to ensure smooth organisation.

"For us, we have to organise this as a grand success, and whoever is coming, we welcome them wholeheartedly," he said.

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia, but also the winners of Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup, Belgium, Netherlands 2026. The tournament will open on August 29 with an exciting day of action, featuring reigning champions Korea beginning their title defence against Chinese Taipei, and hosts India facing China in front of an expected passionate home crowd.

After facing China, the hosts will face Japan on August 31, and will play their final group game on September 1 against Kazakhstan.

The participating nations are divided into two pools: Pool A consists of India, Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei. The pool stage will be followed by the Super4s, with the Final on September 7 between the teams finishing first and second in the Super4s. The champion will lift the Asia Cup 2025 Trophy and secure Asia's spot at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium-Netherlands 2026.

