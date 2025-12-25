Shrachi Bengal Tigers ready to roar again in Women's Hockey India League 2025-26

New Delhi [India], December 25 : After finishing third in the inaugural season of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL), Shrachi Bengal Tigers will be determined to make their mark in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which begins on December 28, as per a release.

Having retained the likes of Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Mahima Choudhary, and Jennifer Rizzo, the team built a stable core before splashing money at the mini-auctions. Shrachi Bengal Tigers signed Agustina Gorzelany for Rs 42 lakhs, making her the most expensive player at the auction, while also acquiring the services of Monika for Rs 15 lakh, making her the most expensive Indian player at the auction. With tactical signings to align with their fresh setup, the team will be aiming for the ultimate prize in season two of the Women's Hero HIL.

Jennifer Rizzo is expected to take the lead in their goalkeeping department with the 28-year-old USA star having already been part of the franchise in the previous season. Alongside her, young Indian goalkeeper Aditi Maheshwari, who was part of the Indian Women's Gold medal-winning team at the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024, will be looking to gain some valuable experience.

In defence, all eyes will be on the Argentine duo Agustina Gorzelany and Valentina Raposo. The pair, who were part of Argentina's silver medal-winning side at the Tokyo Olympics in 2022 and the Bronze medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics in 2024, will be trusted with ensuring the Shrachi Bengal Tigers' backline remains watertight.

Alongside the two-time Olympic medallists, Gurjit Kaur will bring her experience to the team, having represented India at the senior level 137 times, while also posing a goal threat with 146 goals in those matches. Youngsters Mahima Choudhary and Puja Sahoo complete the backline, adding youthful exuberance to the setup.

In the middle of the park, Monika prepares to make her debut in the league after being unsold in the previous edition, and could prove to be a big boost for the team. With 229 senior caps for India, she'll add plenty of experience in midfield, as will Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, who has 252 senior caps and a Commonwealth Games bronze medal to her name.

Noor de Baat from the Netherlands, known for her immaculate skill level having represented her country at the senior level in indoor, outdoor and Hockey5s formats, could prove to be a dynamic addition to the squad. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Emma Findlay (26 senior appearances) and Manisha Chauhan (22 senior appearances) round up the midfield for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

The forward line features the vastly experienced veteran and Padma Shri awardee Vandana Katariya, who has 320 appearances for India - the record for most caps in Indian women's hockey. Meanwhile, Lalremsiami (177 caps for India) also adds her know-how to the team, having won the Youth Olympic Games Silver medal in 2018 and a Commonwealth Games Bronze medal in 2022.

The team also has a mix of talented young forwards, which features Sukhveer Kaur and Purnima Yadav, who are coming into the tournament on the back of their experience at the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup and Lalrinpuii, who played in the Women's Junior Asia Cup in 2024.

Argentina's Victoria Manuele and Netherlands' Sosha Benninga are other notable additions to the squad, along with Madhya Pradesh forward Anjali Gautam, who is tipped to be one of the rising stars in Indian women's hockey.

Former men's Indian hockey legend and Arjuna Award winner, Deepak Thakur will be at the helm as Head Coach for Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the upcoming season. The team will play their opening game of the tournament against JSW Soorma Hockey Club on 29th December in Ranchi.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Squad: Jennifer Rizzo (USA), Aditi Maheshwari, Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina), Valentina Raposo (Argentina), Gurjit Kaur, Puja Sahoo, Mahima Choudhary, Monika, Manisha Chauhan, Noor de Baat (Netherlands), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Emma Findlay (New Zealand), Purnima Yadav, Sukhveer Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Victoria Manuele (Argentina), Sosha Benninga (Netherlands), Lalrinpuii, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor