Soorma Hockey Club retains leadership core: Harmanpreet Singh heads men; Savita Punia, Salima Tete co-captain women

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The Soorma Hockey Club (SHC) has announced that it will continue with the same on-field leadership for its men's and women's Teams for the upcoming editions of the Hockey India League. The highly experienced Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the men's side. At the same time, senior goalkeeper Savita Punia and midfielder Salima Tete will serve as the co-captains of the women's team.

Harmanpreet Singh's command in defence and world-class drag flicking ability have been pivotal, bringing both stability and offensive edge to the Men's team, who finished third in the Hockey India League last season. As captain of the Indian National Hockey Team, he has led the country to numerous significant achievements, including Olympic and Asian Games medals. His experience and composure under pressure continue to set an example for his teammates, fuelling their ambition to succeed on the field.

Expressing his excitement at leading the side once again, Harmanpreet said, "It's always a special feeling to lead this team. Last season's third-place finish showed what we're capable of, and we've taken a lot of confidence from that. The team has grown closer and stronger, and I genuinely believe we have the right mix to challenge the best. We're fully focused, motivated, and ready to give everything when we step onto the field this season."

On the Women's side, Savita Punia's sharp reflexes and calm presence, along with Salima Tete's agility and creativity, form the backbone of the team. Together, they have been instrumental in leading the squad to a strong runners-up finish last season in a closely contested league.

Sharing her thoughts on the leadership partnership, Savita said, "Salima and I bring different strengths to the table, but we're united by the same purpose: to lead this team with clarity, trust, and belief. We take that responsibility seriously, and our focus is on building a strong, positive culture where every player feels confident and empowered. When a team plays for each other and believes in the collective, results follow, and that's exactly the mindset we're taking into this season."

Adding her thoughts, Salima said, "Sharing the captaincy with someone like Savita is truly special for me. Her experience and the standards she set push all of us to be better every day. As a team, we've learned a lot from last season, and we're taking those lessons seriously as we work on every part of our game. We know what it takes to go all the way now, and we're determined to take that final step and bring the trophy home this season. We are sure that the competition is going to be fierce here at HIL, but we are training hard and looking to put our best foot forward in every game."

Soorma Hockey Club's Women's Team will kick off their campaign on December 29 against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, with the entire tournament set to be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The Men's Team will also take on Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, defending champions of the Men's Hockey India League, on January 4 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. The men's tournament will take place across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneshwar. Under the guidance of Head Coaches Philippe Goldberg and Jude Menezes, supported by accomplished leaders on the field, SHC is poised to deliver a competitive campaign and strive for top honours in both the men's and women's competitions this season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor