Soorma Hockey Club unveils new jersey as legends and future stars come together at Sitaare Aur Soorma

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 25 : Indian hockey found its rhythm in Chennai on Tuesday as Sitaare Aur Soorma, an on-ground initiative by JSW Sports' Soorma Hockey Club, brought together legends of the game, current internationals and young academy players for an afternoon that celebrated both heritage and the future of the sport, according to a release.

Held at the Ramchandra University Ground, the event unfolded not as a formal showcase but as a shared hockey experienceone where students, fans, media, and players occupied the same space, united by the game.

Adding to the moment was the unveiling of Soorma Hockey Club's new jersey, revealed in the presence of players and youngsters alike, symbolising the bridge between the club's legacy and the next generation set to wear its colours.

From the moment gates opened, the ground began filling up with young trainees and institute students, setting the tone for a day that was as much about inspiration as it was about hockey.

The action began with structured hockey clinics led by Rani Rampal and Sardar Singh, where children trained across three stations focused on attack, midfield, and defence. Rather than a one-way session, the clinics remained interactive throughout, with players stopping to explain movements, correct positioning and encourage questions.

This was followed by a lively 7-a-side exhibition match, played across four short quarters, featuring combinations of Soorma Hockey Club's men's and women's teams alongside Indian hockey legends - Vasudevan Baskaran and Mohammed Riaz. The format blurred generations and gender, and the energy on the field reflected the spirit of the occasion.

One of the most moving moments of the evening came during the legend felicitation, when stalwarts of Indian hockey were welcomed onto the field and honoured in front of the next generation. As the legends stood shoulder to shoulder with current players during the Soorma Hockey Club jersey reveal, the symbolism was unmistakable, continuity, respect and shared ownership of the sport.

Elated on this occasion Philippe Goldberg, Head Coach of Soorma Hockey Club stated, "For me, what's most important is that the team always comes first. We have big names and a lot of talent. The focus is on building something together, on and off the field, and playing as one unit. If we do that, the results and the joy of the game will follow, and we can inspire young kids in India through the way we play."

Jude Menezes, Head Coach, Soorma Hockey Club, Women's team said, "The overseas players have felt very welcome and have embraced Indian culture, which has been great to see. The girls are fit, prepared, and know their hockey well. Now it's about spending more time together and building strong on-field connections."

Sitaare Aur Soorma, an initiative by JSW Sports' Soorma Hockey Club, stood as a reminder that Indian hockey's strength lies not just in results, but in continuity; where legends inspire stars, and stars shape the dreams of the next generation, the release said.

