"Sreejesh deserves honour of being India's flag bearer at Olympics ceremony"

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will accompany pistol shooter Manu Bhaker as the joint flagbearers of India during the closing ceremony of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced.

Secretary General of Hockey India, Bhola Nath Singh, heaped praise on Sreejesh for his exemplary leadership in India's bronze medal win at the Olympics.

"PR Sreejesh deserved the honour of being the flag bearer. Hockey India extends its gratitude to the government for bestowing this prestigious recognition upon him," Bhola Nath told reporters.

He confidently stated that the coutnry's team is the best in the world and capable of defeating anyone.

"I can say it with utmost confidence, our team is the best in the world," Nath said while speaking to ANI.

The organization celebrated the Indian team's remarkable achievement of securing back-to-back bronze medals, though they acknowledged the desire to have reached the final.

"It has been an incredible achievement to win back-to-back bronze medals. We had hoped to reach the final. If Amit Rohidas hadn't been shown a red card, the outcome could have been different. With him on the field, we believe we could have won gold and his presence might have changed the result against Germany," he said.

Singh emphasized that Amit Rohidas' absence from the semifinal may have impacted the team's performance and possibly altered the colour of their medal.

Reflecting on the semifinal, Singh noted, "It simply wasn't our day."

Despite the setback, the team's triumph in the bronze medal match was a source of national pride.

Singh highlighted that millions tuned their television to watch the match, although many were unaware of their return to the country today, so, there was no crowd as such.

"During the bronze medal match, 18-19 crore people were glued to their TV sets. Many were unaware of that we will be landing today, because we had not communicated it properly," Singh said.

Secretary General of Hockey India also praised coach Craig Fulton for understanding the Indian players and the country so quicky.

"Craig Fulton is a splendid coach. He understands the players of India and Hockey. He will be there with us till the next Olympics. In the 2028 Olympics, we will win the Gold medal for India," Singh said

The celebration of the hockey bronze medal was a testament to the players' resilience and dedication. Hockey India, along with fans across the country, celebrated the players' success and their contribution to Indian sports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor