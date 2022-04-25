Sub-jr women's academy nationals: SAI, Salute, Punjab Hockey Club reach quarters

Gwalior, April 25 Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective pool matches and made it to the quarterfinals of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's Academy National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

In Pool A, SAI Academy beat Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 15-0. Captain Tanuja Toppo (3', 10', 14') and Karuna Minz (33', 34', 38') struck a hat-trick each, Binati Minz (23', 30'), Nisha Dadel (26', 48') and Jyoti Xaxa (28', 47') scored a brace each, while Himanshi (5'), Mahima Rawat (15') and Sonali Ekka (22') also registered their names in the scoresheet for SAI Academy in the first match on the third day of the competition.

In the second match of the day in Pool D, Salute Hockey Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy riding on a brace by Tamanna (6', 21') to finish on top at the end of the group stage matches.

In Pool B, HIM Academy were declared 5-0 winners after Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta forfeited the match. Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh also forfeited their Pool C match on Monday, handing Anantapur Sports Academy a default 5-0 win.

In another Pool C match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 8-1. Captain Anmolpreet Kaur (5', 51'), Prabhjot Kaur (7', 48'), Sanna (3'), Saina Samal (29'), Rajdeep Kaur (37'), Namneet Kaur (45') scored for Roundglass Hockey Club Academy, while Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur's lone goal was struck by Kudrat in the 39th minute.

The Pool D game between Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy was cancelled.

In the quarterfinals to be played on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy will meet HAR Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy will take on Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will play against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy while SAI Academy will run into HIM Academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor