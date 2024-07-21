Sub Junior North Zone C'ship: Haryana reaches final in men's event; Chandigarh UP secure wins in women's competition

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 : The sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh,, and Uttar Pradesh Hockey register victories in the women's category, while Hockey Haryana secured their place in the final of the men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

In the first match of the day in the women's category, Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Himachal. Hockey Haryana won the match 2-0. For Hockey Haryana, Manjinder (12') and Chanchal (35') were the goalscorers.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh was up against Hockey Uttarakhand. Hockey Chandigarh won the match by 1-0. For Hockey Chandigarh, Manpreet Kaur (43') was the lone goal scorer.

In the last match of the day in the women's category, Uttar Pradesh Hockey took on Hockey Punjab. Uttar Pradesh Hockey won the match 1-0. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Akansha Mitra (11') was the lone goal scorer.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Punjab in the first semi-final. Hockey Haryana won the match 2-0. For Hockey Haryana, Sachin (24', 57') was the goal scorer.

The finals will take place on Sunday.

The member units participating in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men North Zone Championship 2024 are Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool A, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Jammu and Kashmir are in Pool B, as per an official release by Hockey India.

Meanwhile, the member units participating in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women North Zone Championship 2024 are Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Punjab, Hockey Himachal, Hockey Chandigarh, and Hockey Uttarakhand.

