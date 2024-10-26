Sultan of Johor Cup: India Colts bag Bronze; defeat New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], October 26 : India Colts clinched the Bronze Medal at the prestigious Sultan of Johor Cup, defeating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout on Saturday.

India's goalkeeper, Bikramjit Singh, held his nerve to make three crucial saves, while strikers Gurjot Singh, Manmeet Singh, and Sourabh Anand Kushwaha scored in the tense shootout. Earlier, in regulation time, Dilraj Singh (11') and Manmeet Singh (20') had given India a strong start, but New Zealand thwarted India's lead in the final quarter with goals by Owen Brown (51') and Jonty Elmes (57'), according to a press release by Hockey India (HI).

India opened with a well-coordinated, compact attack. Swift, short passes and skillful dribbling paid off as early as the 11th minute, when Dilraj Singh scored from an assist by Mukesh Toppo. Earlier in the quarter, Anmol Ekka, Chandan Yadav, and Arshdeep Singh contributed to the team's attack, but their attempts fell short. Dilraj, however, was on target, putting India ahead 1-0.

India maintained control in the second quarter, with a solid defence stalling New Zealand's forwards from creating scoring opportunities. A defensive error in the 19th minute led to a penalty corner for New Zealand, but India's defence held strong, blocking back-to-back penalty corners. In the following minute, a brilliant display of stickwork and teamwork among Manmeet, Anmol, and Mukesh led to a stunning field goal. The 2-0 lead in the 20th minute kept India in a strong position, and despite creating multiple chances before halftime, they couldn't extend the lead.

The third quarter remained goalless, but New Zealand mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring two critical goals that put India's bronze medal hopes at risk. In the 51st minute, Bradley Rothwell assisted Owen Brown from the right flank with a precise cross, which Brown tapped into the net. Pressing forward in search of an equaliser, New Zealand succeeded in the 57th minute when Jonty Elmes, who scored a hat-trick against India in a previous match, struck a field goal. Both teams traded penalty corners in the final minutes, but Elmes' goal sent the match into a shootout.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor