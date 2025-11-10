Tamil Nadu trophy tour, official mascot 'Kangeyan' launched for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 : The Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour and the official mascot of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 were launched at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Monday. The tournament is set to be hosted in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10 2025.

The Trophy Tour was jointly flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and FIH President, Dato' Tayyab Ikram. The Trophy Tour will travel through 38 districts of Tamil Nadu, from Kanyakumari to Chennai, between 10th and 25th November 2025, celebrating the state's deep connection with the sport and building excitement among fans and young athletes ahead of the global event.

Also present during the event were Thiru Dayanidhi Maran, Member of Parliament, Tamilachi Thangapandian, Member of Parliament, Thiru P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Paranthamen, MLA, Egmore, Dr. Atul Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, Priya Rajan, Mayor of Chennai, Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Thiru Sekar J. Manoharan, Treasurer, Hockey India and President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of the official tournament mascot 'Kangeyan'. Kangeyan draws its name and inspiration from the Kangeyam Kaalai, a native breed of bull symbolising strength, pride, and Tamil identity. Native to the Kongu region and revered across Tamil Nadu, the majestic Kangeyam is celebrated for its valour in Jallikkattu, especially in Madurai, where the sport thrived as a cultural emblem.

For generations, Tamil farmers have regarded the Kangeyam as a member of their family, a companion in labour, a guardian of tradition, and a reflection of perseverance. Through 'Kangeyan,' Tamil Nadu proudly showcases its deep-rooted heritage, connecting the passion of the sport with the enduring spirit of its people.

Ahead of the event, the tournament organising committee, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, held a high-level coordination meeting to review the preparations and ensure seamless conduct of the upcoming tournament.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "Tamil Nadu has shown exemplary commitment in hosting the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup. The committee's detailed review and the launch of the Trophy Tour reflects the state's enthusiasm and dedication. With the unveiling of 'Kangeyan', a symbol of Tamil pride and resilience, we are confident this edition will leave a lasting legacy for Indian hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The collaboration between Hockey India, the Government of Tamil Nadu and FIH has been outstanding. From infrastructure development to grassroots engagement through the Trophy Tour, every effort is being made to ensure a world-class experience for teams and fans. The passion and support from the people of Tamil Nadu will make this Junior World Cup truly special."

