"The first time when I got India's jersey...": Rani Rampal after retiring from Indian women's hockey

New Delhi [India], October 24 : After retiring from international hockey, former women's team captain Rani Rampal recalled the first time she wore the Indian jersey and said that it was a beautiful moment.

Earlier on Thursday, Rampal announced her retirement, putting an end to her 15-year career.

Speaking to ANI, Rampal said that she has worked a lot since childhood to be a part of the national team. She added that only a few could get the chance to represent India.

"There have been a lot of beautiful moments because it has been a long journey. The first time when I got India's jersey it was a beautiful moment because I had worked hard a lot since childhood. Only a few players get the opportunity to represent India... At the age of 14, I was part of the World 11 team. They will all be very memorable...," Rampal told ANI.

Taking to his official X handle on Thursday, Rampal said that it's time for her to step off the field as a player and begin a new chapter.

"After 15 years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, it's time for me to step off the field as a player and begin a new chapter. Hockey has been my passion, my life, and the greatest honour I could ever have asked for. From small beginnings to representing India on the biggest stages, this journey has been nothing short of incredible," Rampal wrote on X.

Thank you India 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/mbRJBv5fgR— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 24, 2024

She also thanked her teammates, coaches and fans for supporting her throughout her career.

"I'm forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, and every single fan who supported me along the way. Though I won't be playing anymore, my love for the game continues. I look forward to new roles and give back to the sport that has given me so much. Thank you, Hockey India, MYAS, SAI, Haryana Govt, my long term sponsors and IOS Sports for believing in me. The journey may have changed, but the mission remains the same: to serve Indian hockey with all my heart," she added.

She was first scouted for the national team back in 2007 when she was just 14 years old in the National Games held at Guwahati and her career was fast-tracked thereafter. The 28-year-old has since played more than 250 matches for India and scored over 120 goals during her illustrious career.

