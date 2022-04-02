Top-4 finish for RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy at Sub-Junior National Championship

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy secured a fourth-place finish at Hockey India's Sub-Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 on Friday.

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy played an inspiring brand of hockey and scored a whopping 32 goals across five matches, entering the knockouts after wins against Citizen Hockey XI (19-0) and Cheema Hockey Academy (5-1).

With 14 goals to his name, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy's Gursewak Singh finished as the tournament's top scorer and was also named the best player of the tournament.

In the quarterfinals, the team defeated Naval Tata Hockey Academy 3-0, before narrowly missing out on a place in the final after a penalty shootout loss against Army Boys Sports Company.

The team went down to Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy by a margin of 5-3 in the bronze medal match, in what was its second participation at a national-level tournament.

The competition featured 24 teams from across India, featuring the best talent in the country at the sub-junior level.

Rajinder Singh, Assistant Technical Director, RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy, said, "It was an enriching and learning experience for our team as this was their second national-level tournament, where they finished fourth out of 24 of the best sides in India. We hope to build upon and learn from this experience, and continue putting in sincere efforts for future tournaments and the development of our players."

RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Academy was represented by an 18-member squad with its mission to inspire children to play hockey to enable their wholistic wellbeing and restore Punjab's legacy in the sport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor