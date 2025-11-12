Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup trophy during a special ceremony held in Lucknow, marking a symbolic moment ahead of the prestigious international tournament.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the arrival of the trophy in Uttar Pradesh was a proud reminder of the state's rich sporting legacy and its historic contribution to Indian hockey. He highlighted that the state has produced some of the nation's most celebrated hockey legends, including Major Dhyan Chand.

"24 international teams are participating in this game. This trophy's arrival in Uttar Pradesh is also a reminder of the state's golden history, as it has made an indelible contribution to hockey. Major Dhyanchand took birth in this very state and under his leadership, Indian Hockey team won gold medals in 3 Olympics. Our government is constructing Major Dhyanchand Sports University in Meerut to commemorate him," CM Yogi said.

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10, 2025, across Chennai and Madurai, marking the first time the event will feature 24 international teams.

Host nation India, who have previously lifted the title twice, in 2001 and 2016, will aim to secure their third championship on home soil. India have been placed in Pool B alongside Oman, Chile, and Switzerland, and will kick off their campaign against Chile on November 28 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, as quoted from a press release by Hockey India, "It is a moment of great pride to see the Honourable Chief Minister unveil the Junior World Cup trophy. Tamil Nadu has always been a strong supporter of Indian hockey, and we are delighted to bring this prestigious event to Chennai and Madurai. The state's world-class facilities, combined with its passion for the sport, will make this edition truly memorable. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu and SDAT for their continued support."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh echoed the sentiment when he said, "The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup represents the future of global hockey, and hosting it in India provides an incredible opportunity for our young players. With world-class infrastructure, passionate fans, and the unwavering support of the Tamil Nadu Government and SDAT, we are confident this tournament will set new standards of excellence and inspire a new generation of hockey players across the country."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor