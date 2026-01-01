Vedanta Kalinga Lancers move to top of HIL table with 1-0 win

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 14 : Vedanta Kalinga Lancers maintained their unbeaten run in the Hockey India League, registering a 1-0 win against Hyderabad Toofans at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Alexander Hendrickx scored the only goal of the game to help the Lancers get over the line.

According to a release by HIL, there was very little to separate the two sides in the opening quarter, with both teams having four circle entries in the first fifteen minutes. While Hyderabad Toofans had more of the possession, it was the Lancers who registered the only attempt on target as they threatened to make inroads with swift counterattacks. Liam Henderson had the opportunity to give his side an early lead, but he was denied by Jean-Paul Danneberg, keeping the teams at level terms at the end of the first quarter.

There was more attacking impetus from both teams to begin the second quarter as they made inroads, earning a penalty corner each. Keeping the lion's share of possession, the Toofans upped the ante significantly with 12 circle entries compared to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' seven circle entries.

Despite Hyderabad dominating possession, it was the Lancers who came closest to opening the scoring with Liam Henderson's powerful attempt that hit the post. However, neither side could break the deadlock in what was an engaging first half.

Hyderabad Toofans began the second half in a similar fashion, controlling the tempo of the game as they tried to find a way to break down the Lancers' defence. Instead, it was the Lancers who got the opening goal of the game against the run of play after Alexander Hendrickx (40') converted his drag flick from a penalty corner, scoring his fifth goal of the season to give his side the lead. Having got their noses in front, the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers began to assert themselves by keeping possession and holding a deep defensive line towards the end of the third quarter.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers continued to stay resilient at the back while looking to play on the break in the final quarter. Despite their opponents having most of the ball, the Lancers were efficient on the counter, registering more shots and penalty corners as compared to the Hyderabad Toofans. In the end, the Lancers managed to see out the game rather comfortably, with the Toofans failing to register an attempt on goal in the last fifteen minutes.

