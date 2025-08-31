"We are performing well": Dilip Tirkey praises India's win over Japan in Hockey Asia Cup

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], August 31 : After India's win over Japan in the ongoing men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, on Sunday, Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey believed the hosts are performing well, and they had a close encounter with Japan and Malaysia.

Team India continued their winning form in the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, with a 3-2 victory against Japan in their second Pool A fixture at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

"We had a close match with Japan and Malaysia. China has given a tough fight. We cannot say that we are the best in the world, but we are performing well," Tirkey told the media.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (5', 46') and Mandeep Singh (4') scored goals for India while Kosei Kawabe (38',59') scored a brace for Japan.

With this win, India has secured a spot in the Super 4s stage as they progress ahead in the tournament. The match also marked an important milestone for Indian goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak as he celebrated his 150th international game.

India will face Kazakhstan in their next match of the Men's Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025, on Monday, September 1.

Tirkey confirmed that Team Gonasika and Odisha Warriors have withdrawn from the Hockey India League men's and women's tournaments; he also said Gonasika and Odisha will be put up for auction.

"When Odisha Warriors left, that team officially did not exist anymore. Now the players of the Warriors will be put up for auction. Gonasika players are also up for auction. The auction dates have not been finalised yet, but most likely it will happen at the end of this month," he added.

Rarh Bengal Tigers went on to win the men's league. Meanwhile, Odisha Warriors are the winners of the inaugural women's tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor