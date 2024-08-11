"We are very happy after winning Bronze": Indian men's hockey player Amit Rohidas

Paris [France], August 11 : Indian men's hockey team player Amit Rohidas said that the side was very happy after winning the bronze medal in the Summer Games.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medal for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Amit said that everyone from the team is celebrating India's bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics.

"We are very happy after winning the Bronze medal and everyone is celebrating...At India House, it feels like being in India...I am very happy. We got Indian food to eat...," Amit Rohidas said.

Meanwhile, Sumit said that the team is a little bit disappointed for not winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"I am very happy with my & the entire team's performance. We are a little disappointed for not winning the gold...It is a good moment for Sreejesh...," Sumit said.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor