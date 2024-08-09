"We have played one-sided": India hockey team coach Shivendra Singh on winning bronze at Paris 2024

Paris [France], August 9 : After their bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics, India hockey team coach Shivendra Singh said that they have played one-sidedly throughout the Summer Games.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Shivendra said that they have performed well and played as a team.

"We performed well and throughout the tournament, we have played one-sided and as a team..." Shivendra said.

Talking about Harmanpreet Singh, he added that the skipper was the best played at the Paris Olympics.

"Harmanpreet was the best player and he proved himself. He is also the top scorer in the Paris Olympics," he added.

Indian men's hockey player Lalit Upadhyay thanked every supporter in India for supporting them throughout the Paris Olympics.

"I want to thank every supporter back in India who has supported us from the core of their hearts... I want to thank every player's commitment, the coaching staff, and also the Government of India, SAI, and TOPs for giving us the facilities. Everyone contributed; that's why we could win this medal," Lalit said.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

