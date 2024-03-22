"We will aim to make it to the final": Mizoram Coach Lal Rothuami after defeat in quarter-final

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 : Hockey Mizoram coach Lal Rothuami is aiming for a spot in the final in the next edition of the Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship after falling short in the quarter-finals of the ongoing edition.

The journey of Hockey Mizoram and Manipur Hockey in the ongoing marquee domestic championship has not only been remarkable but also symbolic of the burgeoning progress of hockey in the Northeast region. Both teams, defying odds and expectations, reached the quarter-finals, reflecting the unwavering dedication and untapped potential that exists in the Northeastern states. This spirited performance has fostered a new era of hockey excellence in the region.

Hockey Mizoram's campaign was nothing short of spectacular. Backed by impressive performances from India striker Lalremsiami, Lalrinpuii and H Lalruatfeli, Mizoram registered emphatic victories over Himachal (10-0) and Rajasthan (20-2), announcing their arrival with authority.

However, it was their showdown against Punjab that truly etched their name in the annals of Indian hockey history. Against all predictions, they punched above their weight and clinched a sensational 4-2 triumph against Punjab, stunning the hockey fraternity and proving their prowess on the national stage. Although they narrowly missed the semi-final berth, succumbing to a close 1-2 defeat against last year's Bronze medallists Jharkhand, their journey was a testament to resilience and skill.

"We were confident in our abilities. Despite being relatively new to the national stage, we believed in our team's potential. Our players knew the significance of each match, especially in securing a spot in the quarter-finals. Similarly, we approached the game against Punjab with determination, knowing that a strong performance could lead us to victory, and eventually, our belief paid off as we emerged triumphant, surprising many with our tenacity and never-give-up spirit," said Mizoram Coach Lal Rothuami as quoted from Hockey India.

"The tournament served as a valuable learning experience for our team, providing us with insights into our strengths and areas for improvement. Next time we will aim to at least make it to the final of the tournament," Rothuami added.

Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey, featuring budding India stars Bichu Devi Kharibam, Suman Devi Thoudam and ably backed by captain Lily Chanu Mayengbam, also left an indelible mark on the tournament with their stellar performances. Dominating their group stage encounters with commanding wins over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (12-0), Hockey Karnataka (3-0), and Uttarakhand (11-2), they showcased their dominance and tactical acumen. Despite a closely-fought battle against Maharashtra in the quarter-finals, ending in a 2-1 loss, their journey was nothing less than inspiring.

"Our journey in this tournament has been incredibly rewarding. Coming from Manipur, our initial expectations were modest, yet reaching the quarter-finals filled us with immense joy and pride. It's a significant achievement for our team, considering the challenges we faced as we didn't get much time to practice as a team ahead of the tournament. While our quarter-final match highlighted areas for improvement, it's all part of the learning process. Looking ahead, we aim to push ourselves further in the next edition of the tournament, building on the invaluable lessons we've learned," said Manipur Coach Ngangom Priya Chanu.

