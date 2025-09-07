"We will try our best to take it away from them": Coach Craig Fulton on Asia Cup title clash against Korea

Rajgir (Patna) [India], September 7 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team produced a commanding performance to secure a 7-0 victory over China in their third Super 4s match at the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Saturday. With this emphatic win, India booked their spot in the final, where they will take on defending champions Korea for the coveted title.

Goals from Abhishek (46', 50'), Shilanand Lakra (4'), Dilpreet Singh (7'), Mandeep Singh (18'), Raj Kumar Pal (37') and Sukhjeet Singh (39') highlighted India's dominant display at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

Indian head coach Craig Fulton praised the team's blistering start and shifted focus to the crucial final.

"We started really well, came out of the blocks firing. Korea is a great team; they are the defending champions and hold the cup at the moment. We will try our best to take it away from them," Fulton told ANI.

Scorer Raj Kumar Pal reflected on India's improved performance in the tournament.

"Our first match was against China, and we didn't have a good team performance then. We made a lot of mistakes in that match, but we discussed them in our meeting and managed them well today," Raj said.

Dilpreet Singh, who also found the net, stressed the importance of teamwork and sticking to India's tactical approach.

"We should work on what is important for the team. If someone is free, we should pass him. We should score more goals. We have been playing the same tactics since the first day. Everything is going well. They are a good team. We will work on our tactics and points. We had a good mindset for the match and will keep the same," Dilpreet said.

Early goal-scorer Shilanand Lakra spoke about his approach and determination ahead of the final showdown.

"I focused on my game. I wanted to give my 100 per cent. I will try to convert every opportunity I get. I did that in the first quarter. I was happy when I converted, but I was not satisfied. This is not the final. We will work on our strategy. We will be more agile in the next match. We will beat them (Korea). I will give my 100 per cent. The draw in the last match was not good. We missed. We were unable to convert every opportunity we had. We will try to convert every opportunity we get and get a lead in the first quarter," Lakra said.

India asserted complete dominance right from the first whistle and has now reached the final of the prestigious tournament, where they will face defending champions Korea on Sunday.

India started strong with two crucial goals in the first quarter. In the fourth minute, Harmanpreet Singh delivered an aerial ball to Jarmanpreet Singh on the right flank, who collected it perfectly and crossed to Shilanand Lakra (4'), who was waiting on the far post to score the opening goal. Three minutes later, India received the first penalty corner as captain Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was stopped in front of the goal, but Dilpreet Singh (7') was quick to pounce on the rebound to extend the lead.

The trend followed in the second quarter as India added another goal with their relentless attacking, limiting China to their own half. India had a great opportunity in the 17th minute as Abhishek provided a great cross into the circle for Mandeep Singh, but he couldn't make contact. In the very next minute, India received another penalty corner, which was converted by the home side. Harmanpreet Singh's dragflick was stopped by the first rusher, however, the ball went to Vivek Sagar Prasad who took a shot on the rebound that the keeper saved but Mandeep Singh (18') was quick to react as he finished the loose ball into the net.

With a sizable lead in hand, India continued to pressure China and scored two more goals in the third quarter. In the 37th minute, Shilanand Lakra did well to provide a cross into the circle for Dilpreet Singh who deflected the ball over everyone for Raj Kumar Pal (37') to tap the ball into the net with ease. Moments later, Dilpreet Singh continued his great performance with a pass into the middle of the circle from the baseline to an unmarked Sukhjeet Singh (39') who found the back of the net with a powerful finish to claim India's fifth goal.

Despite the comfortable position, India refused to back down and looked for more goals to add to their tally. In the very first minute of the final quarter, Sukhjeet Singh made an incredible solo run down the middle to beat multiple defenders before passing the ball to Abhishek (46'), catching the goalkeeper off his line, as the forward finished the ball into the empty net. With 10 minutes left on the clock, Abhishek (50') registered another goal to his name, this time with a back-handed shot past the goalkeeper.

From attack to defence, India completely controlled the narrative and will now gear up for the final against Korea with an eye on the coveted trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor