West Bengal CM Mamata expresses grief at hockey legend Vece Paes' demise

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over the loss of hockey legend and Olympic bronze medalist Vece Paes, saying that "his contribution to hockey and sports medicine will be remembered".

Indian hockey legend and Olympic bronze medalist Vece Paes, also the father of tennis legend Leander Paes, passed away on Thursday morning. The official X of Hockey India (HI) announced his unfortunate demise at the age of 80.

Taking to X, West Bengal CM wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Dr Vece Paes, member of the bronze medal winning team at the 1972 Olympic Games. His contribution to hockey and sports medicine will be remembered. My condolences to his family, including Leander, his friends and the members of the many clubs of Kolkata he was associated with."

Woodlands Hospital, where Vece was admitted, also confirmed his demise, saying that he was admitted to the hospital just two days back, "with multiorgan dysfunction due to lower respiratory tract & gastrointestinal tract infections." The statement also said that he was a long-term patient of Parkinson's disease.

"Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital deeply mourns the passing of Dr Vece Paes, 80, a distinguished member of India's bronze medal-winning hockey team at the 1972 Munich Olympics, renowned sports medicine specialist, and father of tennis legend Mr Leander Paes. Dr Paes started his medical practice at NRS Medical College and Woodlands Hospital in the 1960s," said the hospital in a statement.

"Dr Paes was admitted to Woodlands Hospital late on August 12, 2025, under the care of Dr Soutik Panda, in-charge, critical care Medicine, with multiorgan dysfunction due to lower respiratory tract and gastrointestinal tract infections. A regular patient at Woodlands Hospital, he had been under the Woodlands Home Care Service for the past ten months. A long-term patient of Parkinson's disease, he had been bed-bound for an extended period. Despite the best medical efforts, Dr Paes breathed his last in the early hours of August 14, 2025.

Woodlands Hospital extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the sporting fraternity on this profound loss," the statement added.

In the statement issued on their official website minutes later, Hockey India termed Vece as a "charismatic" midfielder from the "golden era of Indian Hockey".

Vece helped India earn their sole medal of the 1972 Olympics at Munich, Germany, a bronze medal in field hockey. India secured the bronze medal by beating the Netherlands in a well-contested match 2-1 in September 1972. Germany went on to win the gold, while Pakistan won the silver.

He also represented India in the Hockey World Cup, a part of the 1971 team which finished third in Barcelona. 24 years after his achievement, Laender made his father proud with a men's singles bronze medal in tennis during the 1996 Olympics Games, making him the first-ever Asian to secure an Olympic medal in the sport and only Indian till date.

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times, and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating a sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," expressed Dr Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India in a statement.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh too expressed his deepest condolences, and said, "On behalf of Hockey India, we extend our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother and their family. His achievements in sports and sports science will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on forever."

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often spoke of his father's influence and inspiration in shaping his own sporting career, particularly his passion for representing India at the Olympics.

In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

