"Will inspire youth that if you win, you will be honoured, respected": India hockey team captain Harmanpreet

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 18 : India's men's hockey captain, Harmanpreet Singh, believes that youth will get inspired to win medals because of the recognition and honour that the victory brings.

At the Paris Olympics, India's men's hockey team etched their names into the history book after securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann felicitated the players from the state who won medals or participated in the marquee event.

After the felicitation ceremony, Harmanpreet believes that the next generation will get inspired after seeing the honest and respect athletes are given after registering triumph in the biggest sporting events.

"It is a big thing that after winning a medal, the Punjab government is felicitating you. This will also inspire youth that if you win, you will be honoured and respected," Harmanpreet told ANI.

During the felicitation ceremony, Harmanpreet, Manpreet Singh, Samsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Sukhjeet Singh received an amount of Rs 1 crore each.

Shooters Sifat Kaur Samra, Anjum Mudgil, Vijayveer Singh Sidhu, Arjun Singh Cheema, Arjun Babuta, and Rajeshwari Kumari were also given a cash prize.

Speaking to ANI, Mandeep Singh said, "Such honour will boost the morale of the upcoming players. The inclination of the youth towards sports has increased in Punjab, and the reason for this is the policies made for sports by the Punjab government and the central government."

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister praised the hard work and dedication of the players and called them the pride of the state. He said that these players are a source of inspiration for the youth, and the state government will help them in every possible way.

Overall, India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

